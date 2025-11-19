Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.3333.

CGBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44. Carlyle Secured Lending has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $600.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.61 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,916,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,255,000 after purchasing an additional 44,062 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,158,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,529,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 901,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 121,651 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 199.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after buying an additional 484,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Articles

