Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Casella Waste Systems worth $173,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,165,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,420,000 after acquiring an additional 334,790 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 617.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 205,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,948,000 after purchasing an additional 177,093 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 60.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 450,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,192,000 after purchasing an additional 170,368 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 112.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 318,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,464,000 after purchasing an additional 168,003 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,322,000 after buying an additional 163,363 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CWST opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.72 and a beta of 0.83. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $121.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $485.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.24 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.64%.The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $125.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

