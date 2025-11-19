CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 118.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 859.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 93,110 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 33.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 214,380 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth about $5,740,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:CCCS opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $267.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.01 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider John Page Goodson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $1,438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 157,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,214.02. The trade was a 48.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.