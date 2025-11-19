Cetera Trust Company N.A Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Cetera Trust Company N.A lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Cetera Trust Company N.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $284.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $293.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. China Renaissance increased their target price on Alphabet from $207.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.33.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,896 shares of company stock worth $47,653,637. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

