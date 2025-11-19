Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $857.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.47 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is currently 34.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cinemark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 20.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 118.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 3.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 7.2% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

