City State Bank Has $4.19 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

City State Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after buying an additional 86,978 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $254.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. China Renaissance increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.70.

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,900.90. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 128,984 shares of company stock worth $29,617,023 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $222.55 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

