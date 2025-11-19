Clarivate PLC $CLVT Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,996,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,003 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $12,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Clarivate alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 146,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 26,650 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,000. This represents a 10.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 1,460,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $4,861,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,247,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,208.30. This trade represents a 185.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 2,285,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,688,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.20 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Read Our Latest Report on CLVT

Clarivate Trading Down 1.9%

CLVT stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.43. Clarivate PLC has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $623.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.35 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 15.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Clarivate has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clarivate PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.