Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.7143.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 429,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 394,579 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 814,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 359,876 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,847,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,473,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Clearway Energy by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 245,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 187,861 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $36.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.68. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $429.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4528 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.07%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

