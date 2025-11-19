CMG Global Holdings LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.8% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 155.7% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $493.79 on Wednesday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.33.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $586.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research set a $675.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $632.05.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

