Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 37.8% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 310.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Franklin Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.68, for a total transaction of $5,033,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,454,778.68. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.72, for a total value of $3,834,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,535 shares in the company, valued at $21,604,755.20. This represents a 15.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 16,078 shares of company stock valued at $15,242,037 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of FIX opened at $919.94 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.44 and a 12-month high of $1,020.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $863.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $674.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson set a $810.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $819.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.