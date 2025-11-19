Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 11,440 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REXR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,711,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,339,000 after purchasing an additional 779,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,443,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,413,000 after buying an additional 445,743 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,808,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,235,000 after buying an additional 315,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,984,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,856,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,980,000 after acquiring an additional 595,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 1.2%

REXR opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.46 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.390-2.410 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.13%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

