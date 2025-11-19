Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 12,591 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,468 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2,433.3% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 637.3% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

