Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,482 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 119.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,088,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,238,000 after buying an additional 630,935 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,221,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 47,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STLD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 117,068 shares in the company, valued at $19,057,499.72. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $154.61 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $164.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.48 and its 200 day moving average is $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.39%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

