Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 3,186 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 546.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $347,343.84. Following the sale, the director owned 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,389.34. This trade represents a 12.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.86. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $198,984.06. This represents a 100.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $120.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Truist Financial cut their price target on Global Payments from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.90.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

