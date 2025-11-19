Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 6,854 Shares of Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Flex were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at $7,235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,180,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,511 shares in the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH raised its stake in shares of Flex by 13.5% in the second quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 10,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Flex by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Flex by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,586,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,075,000 after purchasing an additional 653,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $67.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Argus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flex news, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 111,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,075.45. The trade was a 8.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 251,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,293,703.68. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $7,812,450 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

