Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires New Stake in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,034,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Talen Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,150,000 after acquiring an additional 164,734 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its stake in Talen Energy by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Talen Energy by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Talen Energy from $432.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. Melius began coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $431.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.07.

Shares of TLN stock opened at $374.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Talen Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $158.08 and a fifty-two week high of $451.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.36.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.90 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

