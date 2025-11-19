Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 86.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $32.70.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on WY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

