Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,228,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.31.

In other news, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $270,316.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,214.40. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $365,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,765. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,376. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $185.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $148.70 and a 1-year high of $197.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.09. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

