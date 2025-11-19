Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 28,773 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PDD were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PDD by 27.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,567,000 after purchasing an additional 296,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PDD by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,226,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,764,000 after buying an additional 240,627 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in PDD by 223.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,873,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,090 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in PDD in the second quarter valued at about $11,314,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 12.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD opened at $119.58 on Wednesday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $139.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.75 and a 200-day moving average of $118.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. New Street Research downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PDD from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.82.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

