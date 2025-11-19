Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,997 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 875.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at $711,656.95. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH opened at $89.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.33 and a 1 year high of $114.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Johnson Rice set a $112.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

