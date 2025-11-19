Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 4,263 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11,975.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFF stock opened at $66.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.12. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $91.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -98.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on IFF. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

