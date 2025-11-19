Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 6,387 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,355 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,380,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,293,000 after buying an additional 697,494 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,366,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,672,000 after purchasing an additional 554,618 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 20.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,399,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,730,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,782,000 after purchasing an additional 41,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $62.00 price objective on Citizens Financial Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

