Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 6,722 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.06% of Brixmor Property Group worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 146.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 302,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,537,953.97. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.70%.The business had revenue of $340.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.23-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

