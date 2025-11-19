Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 722 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,627,000 after acquiring an additional 104,940 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,125,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,927,000 after purchasing an additional 171,669 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 978,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,375,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,718,000 after buying an additional 78,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 521,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,898,000 after buying an additional 26,680 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $346.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.00.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $230.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.86 and a 200-day moving average of $301.17. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $205.73 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

