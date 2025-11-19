Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Holdings in Laureate Education $LAUR

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.13% of Laureate Education worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 260.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 11.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 54.8% during the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Laureate Education from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Laureate Education Stock Up 1.2%

LAUR stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 12.86%.The firm had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Laureate Education’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Laureate Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

