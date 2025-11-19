Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,442 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.16% of Iridium Communications worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 9.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,333,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,913,000 after purchasing an additional 441,851 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,315,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,207,000 after purchasing an additional 422,618 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,889,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,465 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,198,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,059,000 after buying an additional 462,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Iridium Communications by 13.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,945,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after buying an additional 234,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $346,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,127,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,531,239.27. This represents a 1.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 20,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $375,102.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 231,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,612. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 30,967 shares of company stock worth $557,406 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company had revenue of $226.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IRDM. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

