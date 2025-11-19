Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 37,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 163.4% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley raised Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.90.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $160,470.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 81,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,041.84. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.86. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $90.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.