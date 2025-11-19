Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,947,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $4,313,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 34,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THC stock opened at $193.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.83 and its 200 day moving average is $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1-year low of $109.82 and a 1-year high of $217.43.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.11, for a total value of $2,732,475.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $521,075.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,516.56. This trade represents a 22.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,092 shares of company stock worth $23,844,663. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on THC. Zacks Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

