Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.4% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 36,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Trimble by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 161,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRMB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.97.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $50,187.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,999.69. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $139,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,770. This trade represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 24,692 shares of company stock worth $1,954,986 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

