Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,779 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,213,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,126 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 244,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 43.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 17,373 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 30.1% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 785,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after buying an additional 104,999 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

