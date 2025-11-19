Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 402.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 474.8% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $528,978.42. Following the transaction, the executive owned 62,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,391.78. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $1,338,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 138,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,162.49. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 443,111 shares of company stock valued at $36,793,439. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $82.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $100.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.98.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler set a $92.00 price target on Pure Storage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.61.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

