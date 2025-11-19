Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.53 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,763 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the airline’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 100,465 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 28.8% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 11,975 shares of the airline’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,307 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.73.

LUV stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.39.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the airline to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

