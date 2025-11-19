Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.58 Million Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in US Foods were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in US Foods by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in US Foods by 1,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $4,221,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,520. This trade represents a 34.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NYSE USFD opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $85.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average of $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.43%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

