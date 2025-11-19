Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,608 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IJR opened at $114.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.