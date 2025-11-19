Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $7,582,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $47,056,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $1,099,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

MKC opened at $65.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.25. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.15 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.46%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

In related news, CEO Brendan M. Foley sold 57,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $3,746,360.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,123,225.12. The trade was a 34.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $2,517,963.56. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 146,158 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,324 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

