Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,439 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cemex were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cemex by 63.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Cemex by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Cemex during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Cemex during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Cemex Stock Performance

NYSE CX opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Cemex Announces Dividend

Cemex ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $230.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.73 million. Cemex had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.0224 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CX has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cemex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Cemex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Cemex from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Cemex Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

