Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,672 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 145.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 129,161 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 76,596 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 61,045 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 61.5% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at $2,278,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth $26,101,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird set a $109.00 price target on Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $121.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $153.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.73.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,433.99. This represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

