Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $49,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 155.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,540.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.2%

CW stock opened at $537.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $549.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $266.88 and a one year high of $612.28.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total transaction of $533,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,171.50. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.83.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

