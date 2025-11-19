Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after buying an additional 19,506 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 22.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 20.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 16.2% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $364,748.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,785.96. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,650.35. This represents a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 14,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,631 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.3%

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of -28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.26%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

