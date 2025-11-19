Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,630,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,471,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,562 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $85,075,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 591,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,664,000 after buying an additional 521,283 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,272.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,081,000 after buying an additional 475,484 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 38,589.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 451,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,444,000 after buying an additional 450,723 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $181.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.57. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $18,015,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 876,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,534,477.59. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,560 shares in the company, valued at $20,066,816. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 114,153 shares of company stock worth $22,901,008 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

