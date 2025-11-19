Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 461 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 30,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $7,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

CSL stock opened at $301.80 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $295.09 and a 1-year high of $472.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

