Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 664 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 190.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,081,000 after purchasing an additional 816,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after buying an additional 306,628 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,212,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,467,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $65,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total transaction of $1,936,679.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,312.20. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CASY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $548.32 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.08 and a fifty-two week high of $572.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $545.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.12.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

