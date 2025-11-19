Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 3,284 Shares of Kellanova $K

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Kellanova by 5.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 89.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Kellanova by 6.2% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 75.9% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 171,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,149,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kellanova from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.1%

Kellanova stock opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.23. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 63.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

