Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,742 Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,348,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2,076.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 180,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,146,000 after buying an additional 171,811 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.7% in the first quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $403.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.16. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1-year low of $392.89 and a 1-year high of $500.55. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $477.00 to $443.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $514.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

