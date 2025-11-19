Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. $ZD

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Ziff Davis worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZD. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Ziff Davis by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,035,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,438,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the second quarter worth about $1,967,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the second quarter worth about $1,029,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Ziff Davis stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.61. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $363.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.44 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Ziff Davis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.640-7.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,949.06. Following the acquisition, the director owned 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $871,304.91. This represents a 6.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

