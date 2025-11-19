Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,384 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,816,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 612,523 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 71,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 25,181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 99,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Twin City Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 386,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 118,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of LYG opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

