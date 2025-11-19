Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $849,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,743 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its position in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 127,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,354,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,254 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,725. The trade was a 41.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $292.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $232.67 and a one year high of $329.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.62. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $393.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.30.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

