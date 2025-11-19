Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $453.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,189,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

