Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 20,858 FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 186.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 9.19%.The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp downgraded FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

