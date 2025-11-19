Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $736,000 Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.3% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 111,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,738,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,294,000 after acquiring an additional 151,621 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on APLE. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $373.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.94 million. Analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.51%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

